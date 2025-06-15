By-Viorica Bruni

F1 Fans agree that Montreal is a charming city turned into an F1-loving party town in the week leading up to the race, but costly. For the Grand Prix itself, the leafy setting makes the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve one of Formula 1’s most laidback venues.

Gilles Villeneuve was one of the first people inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame and is so far the only Canadian winner of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of standings is 10 points.

Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10 seconds time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.

All eyes are on Lance Stroll and Aston Martin.

Stroll will compete in the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Aston Martin confirmed that he has recovered from his wrist injury and is fit to race in his home Grand Prix. He had previously withdrawn from the Spanish Grand Prix due to pain related to a 2023 wrist injury.

Stroll is the son of Billionaire Lawrence Stroll Canadian businessman listed on Forbes with a net worth of 3.8 billion USD in 2025.

After leading a $235.6 million investment in Aston Martin in early 2020, Lawrence Sheldon Strulović became executive chairman of the car company . As part of the deal, Stroll’s Formula One team, Racing Point, was rebranded as the Aston Martin Team, marking the brand’s return to Formula One after 60 years.

Aston Martin aims for a strong performance at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, with Lance Stroll returning to racing, this team sees the Montreal circuit as a favorable track and hopes to improve on their performance from previous races.

Predictions and picks for Sunday feature F1 Championship odds favorite Oscar Piastri, teammate Lando Norris, George Russell, and Max Verstappen. The Race for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal takes place at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN).