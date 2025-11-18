By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports – Senior Columnist

Flight records and campus sightings this past weekend placed Lane Kiffin’s family in both Gainesville and Baton Rouge. The visits have fueled speculation that the Ole Miss head coach is weighing opportunities with either the Florida Gators or LSU Tigers. With both programs seeking a high-profile leader, the timing of these trips has intensified the rumor mill.

In Gainesville the Kiffin family tour guide was a former Gators coach and legend Steve Spurrier. He’s praised Kiffin’s success at Ole Miss and acknowledged his reputation as one of the hottest names in coaching.

Spurrier talked about the town plus a possible beach home near hisCrescent Beach (St. Augustine area), on Anastasia Island on the Atlantic Ocean.

Ole Miss Wants a Decision During Bye Week

Ole Miss enters its bye week, and insiders say the program is pressing for clarity. The Rebels have given Kiffin the best roster he has ever coached, a team capable of contending for the school’s second national championship since 1960. The administration, boosters, and players want to know if their coach will commit to finishing what could be a historic season.

Would Kiffin Walk Away From His Best Team?

The Rebels took a chance on Kiffin when they hired him from Florida Atlantic, and he has rewarded them with consistent success. Now, with his most talented squad yet, the question looms: would he walk away from a team poised to make history? Leaving now could mean sacrificing a legacy moment in Oxford.

Legacy at Stake: Florida, LSU, or Ole Miss?

A move to Florida or LSU could cement Kiffin’s reputation as one of college football’s boldest coaches. Yet history offers a cautionary tale. Nick Saban left LSU after winning a national title, only to see his legacy there fade when he jumped to the NFL and later Alabama. For Kiffin, the decision this week could define how he is remembered — either as the coach who delivered Ole Miss a championship or as another figure who chased opportunity at the expense of loyalty.