Lane Kiffin’s 31–24 win over Florida Saturday night kept Ole Miss alive in the SEC title race and the College Football Playoff hunt. But the real story? Where will Kiffin coach next season—Oxford or Gainesville? LSU is not in the mix. According to reports from a number of media outlets including USA Today, ESPN, and CBS Sports, Kiffin’s focus is squarely on Ole Miss and Florida.

Kiffin’s Career-Defining Decision

Lane Kiffin reportedly views this next move as his final stop. Whether he stays at Ole Miss or takes the Florida job, he wants full control, long-term security, and a shot at a national championship. He’s inspired by Urban Meyer and Steve Spurrier, both of whom won titles at Florida with full autonomy.

Florida’s Pitch vs. Ole Miss’ Loyalty

Florida offers:

Elite facilities

Fertile recruiting ground

A massive salary package (reportedly $10M+)

Ole Miss counters with:

A top-10 salary ($9M)

Strong administrative support

A loyal fan base and winning culture

Sources from the Gainesville Sun, Florida Times-Union, and Clarion Ledger confirm both schools are actively pursuing Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin Represented By Jimmy Sexton: Leverage and SEC Loyalty

Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, is reportedly in touch with both programs. Ole Miss has already placed a new offer on Kiffin’s desk. Either way, Sexton will ensure Lane Kiffin gets everything he wants.

Kiffin wants to stay in the SEC and compete for national titles. Florida may be hard to turn down, but Ole Miss has been good to him. The decision will shape the SEC for years to come.