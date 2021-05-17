Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!

With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

The Jaguars fist pick Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence AP/PHOTO

Lawrence’s Jaguars will visit Wilson’s Jets under the bright lights of the Meadowlands. It’s a longshot, but with the extra game and the third wild card spot, this could have playoff implications for one or both teams.

This quarterback battle is just a glimpse of what’s coming. Florida has the online sports betting lines open for Week 1 games and more.

Sam Darnold vs Zach Wilson, Week 1

The best form of revenge is success. Darnold can get that in spades when his Carolina Panthers host his old flames, the New York Jets and their new squeeze, this year’s second overall pick, Wilson.

The Panthers have one of the most talented offenses while the Jets also loaded up during the draft so both are set up to impress.

Tom Brady vs Cam Newton or Mac Jones, Week 4

Brady returns to Foxborough! This is more of a Brady vs Bellichick showdown, but either Cam Newton or Mac Jones have plenty to prove.

Newton, the former MVP, is out to prove he still belongs while Jones looks to shine as the last of the five quarterbacks taken in Round 1. There is no better way to do this than to beat Mr. Brady himself.

Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen, Week 5

Allen and the Bills went 0-2 against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Is the third time the charm? Buffalo replaced John Brown with Emmanuel Sanders and beefed up its defense while the Chiefs retooled its battered o-line.

Here’s hoping we get a close one so both guys can sling the rock to their heart’s content.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tom Brady vs Tua Tagovailoa, Week 5

Tagovailoa faces both Lawrence and Brady in back-to-back weeks looking to prove he is not the worst quarterback among the Florida-based teams.

Either game is worth watching, but a win over Brady and the Bucs would mean much more for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins than the fledgling Jaguars.

Jared Goff vs Matthew Stafford, Week 7

Goff and Stafford were traded for each other in what was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Stafford gets the better end of this deal as he finally gets a chance to contend for a Super Bowl.

However, Goff and the Lions can get the last laugh with a win here. Both quarterbacks still have plenty to prove. With gigantic chips on their shoulders, expect both to show up in a big way.

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes, Week 9

Speaking of showing up in a big way, this is the marquee quarterback matchup of the season. Assuming Rodgers is still with Green Bay, this is what could’ve been the Super Bowl had Matt LaFleur not elected to kick the field goal.

This could be the first and last time we see these two demi-gods meet on the football field outside of the Super Bowl (unless Rodgers gets traded to the AFC).

Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert, Week 13

Last year’s first overall pick takes on last year’s best rookie quarterback. Burrow and Herbert duke it out in a potential barn burner with playoff implications this late in the season.

The Bengals drafted Burrow’s best boy, JaMarr Chase while the Chargers have fans buzzing again after a solid offseason that saw the team make significant upgrades across the board.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Josh Allen vs Tom Brady, Week 14

Allen is 0-3 against Brady and it still feels like unfinished business for him and Buffalo. Just when the Bills finally finished atop the AFC East, their old rival Brady goes on to win another Super Bowl. Whatever Buffalo does, Brady does better.

Now, the Bills can exact a little measure of revenge by heading to Tampa and beating Brady and the Bucs in their own house. This could also be a potential Super Bowl preview.