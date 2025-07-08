By: Fred York

Let’emRun was setting off some fireworks as well during this July 4th weekend at Gulfstream

Park and Saratoga. We also introduced our “Speed Play of the Day” where at each track we are

covering (most weeks for the next few will be Gulfstream and ‘Toga), and we will look at a horse

we like to wire the field, and oh boy did we find one…

Gulfstream Park



Race 7 Our contenders ran 1st and 3rd, while our top pick did not fire. Boundfortrouble #4, our

top contender, hit the board on top for a nice $7.20 return.

Race 8 While we did not have the winner, our Top Pick and Contenders ran 2nd, 3rd and 4th,

which gave you plenty of options if you did like the winner.

Race 9 All our picks hit the board with Contender Pick, #6 Mr. Peeks taking the top spot and

paying $4.40 to win. Top Pick #4 Coldstream hit 2nd, and Contender #1 Nothingsubtle

completed the Trifecta.



Race 10 Our new segment “ The Speed Play of the Day “ got off to a super start when Top Pick

and S.P. of the D., #5 Prevent took the field all the way and won for a very nice pay at $14.40.

Our contenders could only hit 4th place with #8 Just a Photo.

Race 11 We had a little cold water get dropped on us here, as the best we were able to do with

our 3 picks was muster a 3rd place finish for #9 Prince David, but paid a nice $5.60 for the

Show.



Saratoga



We jumped onto Belmont at Saratoga’s July 4th Festival, which will then be followed by

Saratoga’s official opening day on Thursday 7/10/25. We will continue to add some races from

The Spa each week, picking just a winner in each of the selected races (usually Turf Races)

while their meet continues. Here is our review of those races.

Race 8 Our 2nd speed play of the day #2 Boat’s a Rockin, fizzled out like a bad sparkler, and

did not fire.

Also Saratoga race results.



Race 10 We quickly bounced back in a big way, when top pick #3 Think Big, ran a huge race to

capture The Kelso Stakes and paid a nice $15.00 for the effort.



Race 11 The big stakes race of the day at The Spa, The Belmont Oaks Invitational was not

won by favorite #7 Nitrogen. Our pick, #6 May Day Ready had a bad break, and put in a nice

effort, but could only muster a 4th place finish.

So we will give another shot to our “Happy Hour Handicapping” this Friday, 7/11/25 at 3pm on

Capital Sports Network, including our “One Horse Wonders” segment. Then be sure to tune in

on Saturday at 12:30 for deeper analysis after scratches and any track or other changes. And

as always… Let’emRun.