Let’em Run: Capital Sports Network a Preview of the 150th Preakness plus Gulfstream.

By: Fred York and Jim Williams



Let’em Run will take a trip on Saturday to Old Hill Top in Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown, marking the 150th and final Preakness race to be held at Pimlico. The absence of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty has left a very strong field to consider, with the early favorite being Journalism at 8-5. This three-year-old colt finished as the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and has demonstrated impressive speed and stamina. Other strong contenders include Sandman at 4-1, Clever Again at 5-1, and River Thames at 9-2.

Join us at 12:30 p.m. on Capital Sports Network as we will give you the best information on the Preakness as well as our “One Horse Wonders,” plus everything you need to know about the race. We will also offer extra credit coverage of Gulfstream Park Races 7 thru 11

After the race the old Pimlico Track will be demolished to make way for a new state-of-the-art racetrack complex, which is expected to cost over a billion dollars.

The Preakness Stakes will move to nearby Laurel Park in 2026 while construction of the new Pimlico takes place, with the aim of the second jewel of horse racing returning Triple Crown returning to its historic home in Baltimore in 2027.

“I’m going to really miss it,” 89-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas said. “It’s always been one of my favorites, and I speak for the other trainers, too. I have never talked to a trainer that worked through the Preakness that didn’t enjoy this the most.”





