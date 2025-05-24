Let’emRun “One Horse Wonders” at Gulfstream, today Races 7 thru 11, The Late P5.

By – Fred York

Some have wondered, what is a “ One Horse Wonder”, well it is my “Best Bet” for that race,

based on what I am wondering about, which will be discussed.



On our Saturday Podcast at 12:30 PM on Capital Sports Network / Youtube, we will break down

any changes due to scratches, jockey or track changes….so stay tuned and get ready for some

winners….!!



Race 7 4:04 EST 5 1⁄2 Furlongs Synthetic Clm 8KN2L

TOP PICK #7 Cap Ferrat 5-2 Jockey Edgar Zayas stays put on this gal for trainer Saffie

Joseph Jr. Won impressively 1st out with speed at 7F, now tries Synthetic at shorter, Zayas for

the win.

5 Ellagio 7-2 If the top choice does not fire, this nice Filly could land in the top spot. Jaramillo

rides for trainer Steve Klesaris.

2 New Diamond 3-1 Trainer Victor Barboza sends out this lady, who is taking a class drop,

may be better on Synthetic and could run them down in the stretch.

Race 8 4:36 EST 7 1⁄2 Furlongs Turf OC62K

TOP PICK #3 Like the King 9-2 Our guy Zayas jumps aboard this Gelding for trainer Mark

Casse, who will be heating up soon. Workouts are saying this horse is ready to be crowned.

2 Grand Mo the First 7-5 Trainer Barboza trying to find the right spot for this colt’s return. Has

raced in some classy races in the past, returns to favored surface.

1 Northern Flame 30-1 Showed speed at longer 1st time on Turf, and now cuts back to a 7 1⁄2

“sprint”. Rail run could be key, and workouts look like this one is ready to fire.

Race 9 5:08 EST 5 1⁄2 Furlongs Synthetic Clm10K

TOP PICK #6 Fortuna Bella 2-1 Taking a class drop for trainer Rohan Crichton, and looks to

be speed of the speed. Loves Gulfstream and the distance, solid pick for the win.

1 Chloe’s Toy 7-2 Trainer Amador Sanchez, who is a solid 21% 1st off the claim, gets Zayas

to ride this gal. Hot in the claim box, last win was with Zayas up four back.

2 Lita 5-2 Hot rider Jaramillo gave this horse for course (11-3-3-0) a nice ride last out, when

dropping to this level. Not without a chance for a repeat.

Race 10 5:40 EST 7 Furlongs Dirt The Big Drama Handicap 75K

TOP PICK #3 Dilger (Ire) 9-5 Ireland bred Colt is likely sitting on a big race after competing in

The Grade 2 Carter last out. Zayas gets back in the saddle, and knows what he has to work

with.

6 Air Combat 5-2 This ultra consistent runner gets Jaramillo in the saddle. Loves Gulfstream

(3 for 3), and looking for 5 in a row while stepping up in class.

4 Shaq Diesel 7-2 This horse thrives on 7F distance, and gets jockey Vasquez to keep him

close to the front runners when turning for home.

Race 11 6:11 EST 1 1/16 Turf OC 25K/N1X

TOP CHOICE #6 Beach Gold 3-1 Trainer Patrick Biancone finally got this horse into the

winners circle, then jumped into the deep end of the pool, but ran impressively with the big boys

last out. Now returns to a better fit, and looks to be the one to beat.

8 Spy Hunter 6-1 Looks like jockey Jaramillo found a rating gear in this horse last out, and

that should work well here. Trainer Jose D’Angelo knows how to keep them good when they

win.

3 Malcolm X (Per) 10-1 Wild card here in this race, and jockey Perez stays aboard for this

runners 2nd race in North America. Last w/o on Turf sizzled at 46.3… interesting…

Be sure to tune in Saturday at 12:30 EST on Capital Sports Network, Youtube, when Let’emRun

and Fred York will break the Late P5 even further after scratches and any other changes.