Lightning, Isles Head To Island With Series Knotted

TAMPA – This is getting fun now, isn’t it?



The hostilities that took place eight seconds into Game 1 just took a while to perk up again.



In Game 2 on Tuesday night, many of the unpleasantries presented themselves with numerous post-whistle skirmishes during the Lightning’s 4-2 win over the Islanders at Amalie Arena, a victory that evened the series.



While a first-period scrap between Pat Maroon and Matt Martin was officially the only fight, there were enough muggings and heated exchanges to keep the officials plenty busy to the end. Literally, as four roughing minors were called at the 20:00 mark of the third period.



It certainly adds a lot of spice to a series that shifts to Long Island for Games 3 and 4, Thursday and Saturday evenings at Nassau Coliseum.



“That’s what is going to happen in a series like this,” said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, of extracurriculars. “It is a good battle out there. Things happen during games and we stand up for one another. That will be the case moving forward as well.”



Battling through tough calls that go against a team is imperative this time of year.



Brayden Point was whistled for goaltender interference at 13:10 of the opening period when he crashed into Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov after being shoved just above the crease. The officials undoubtedly felt Point could have attempted to at least pull up somewhat, though all of his momentum was toward the net.



Most of the 14,771 on hand wasted no time in voicing their displeasure.



They were really incensed when, after a shaken Varlamov exited (he would return at the start of the second period), the Islanders scored on the ensuing power play, knotting the score at 1-1.



“You have to weather through that,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “You need to kill the penalty and we didn’t do that, but I thought the guys did a great job managing their emotions.”



The game remained tied before Ondrej Palat, off a beauty of a pass from Nikita Kucherov, put Tampa Bay up for good at 13:15 of the second period. The Lightning caught a break as there were clearly too many men on the ice.



Then the defense took over.



Much of the talk following the Game 1 loss dealt with how the Lightning had yet to have a defenseman score a goal in these playoffs.



It seemed like a minor detail given the Lightning dispatched the Panthers and Hurricanes in 11 games during the first two rounds. Regardless of the level of import one may have placed on the lack of goals from the blue line, it is an issue that is no longer after Jan Rutta’s blast beat Varlamov at 2:16 of the third period. That made it 3-1 and what proved to be the game-winning goal.



It was the first postseason goal of Rutta’s career.



Hedman upped the lead to 4-1 with a power play goal at 9:17. Just like that, two goals from the defense corps.



“We put an end to that tonight,” said Hedman, of the chatter concerning his unit’s lack of goals. “What a better way (to snap the drought) than top shelf by Rutts.”



As far as Rutta’s personal milestone, it was a laser that went over Varlamov’s right shoulder and into the far side of the cage.



“There is a first for everything,” he said. “I was really happy that it finally went in.”



Thursday night’s Game 3 will be 8:00 on the USA Network.



Tom Layberger is also a contributing writer for forbes.com and Tampa Bay Business & Wealth Magazine