Lightning looks to even the series at 1 game each as they face the Maple Leafs tonight in Toronto

The back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning got shutout in their opening game of the 2021-2022 playoffs Monday night in Toronto. The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy posted ugly numbers — allowing five goals on 33 shots to Toronto — after going 16-7 with a 1.90 goals against average and .937 save percentage in helping Tampa Bay win the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles a year ago.

Toronto handed the Lightning their worst playoff loss under coach Jon Cooper.

Toronto leads the series 1-0. Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2)

The Lightning, shut out in the postseason for the first time a Game 7 loss to Washington in the 2018 Eastern Conference Final, hasn’t lost consecutive playoff games since the first round of 2019.

“Last night was ugly, make no bones about that. But this isn’t the first time we’ve lost a Game 1 and won the series,” Cooper said after practice Tuesday. “It’s not ideal, but it’s not like it’s uncharted water, either.”

The Maple Leafs will be without forward Kyle Clifford for Game 2 after the NHL suspended him one game for boarding Tampa Bay’s Ross Colton during the first period of Game 1.

“It’s the classic, you’ve got to turn the page,” Cooper said, adding he’s confident Vasilevskiy and the two-time defending champions will rebound with a strong performance in Game 2 on Wednesday night.