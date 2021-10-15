Lightning Stage Furious Comeback To Defeat Red Wings In Overtime

Lightning Erase Three Goal Third Period Deficit

Tampa, FL – A furious third-period comeback culminated in a Ondrej Palat overtime game winning goal leading the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0) to their first victory of the season 7-6 over the Detroit Red Wings.

It was Palat’s second goal of the game. Steven Stamkos added a pair of power play goals, Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Killorn also scored. Andrei Vasilevskiy maintains his perfect record against the Red Wings improving to 13-0-0 all-time against them. “He [Vasilevskiy] battled tonight and sometimes as usually is the case he’s bailing us out.” Steven Stamkos said after the gane. “So it was nice for us to get one in his favor tonight.”

A wild night ended up with the Bolts erasing deficit’s of 3-0, 4-1, and 6-3 before erasing the three goal third-period deficit in the final 6:17. “To me the right team won the game. I thought there was a lot of things we couldn’t control in that game tonight. We could control some of our play. There’s some things we need to work on but in the end we gave ourselves a chance to win.” Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said after the game. “There’s probably long odds for us to win that game half way through the third but I think the gamesmanship that our team put in for 50 (minutes) paid off in the last 10 (minutes). Got to give our guys a ton of credit.”

Stamkos admitted that the team has some areas they need to cleanup but felt progress was made. “The start was certainly better, the effort was certainly better.” He said. “We probably didn’t deserve to be down three goals multiple times in this game. It’s just the way that game went. It was a weird one. It’s early but you can build off a win like this where its emotional and you come back. You start to build on something.”

Victor Hedman, who had four assist’s, was pleased with the victory and the team effort. “There’s not a lot of teams in this league that can come back being down three goals the last 6-minutes whatever and come back and win. Says a lot of character in that room.”

For Detroit, Tyler Bertuzzi registered his second career hat trick scoring four goals. Dylan Larkin and Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal apiece.

It’s the first of four matchups between the two teams. If tonight was any indication of what’s in store the games will be high-intensity, high-temperature, with a lot of action.

The Lightning seemed to turn up the intensity, to the delight of fans and coaches alike after Dylan Larkin took exception to a hit from behind by Mathieu Joseph. Larkin got to his feet and sucker punched Joseph earning a match penalty.

Remarkably, it was the Lightning that ended up on the penalty kill after the fracas and Detroit scored to push their lead to 4-1. “Say what you want about the Joseph hit, there was no penalty called.” Jon Cooper said. “The melee starts and there’s the attempt to injure and for us to come out of that four-on-three was mind-boggling to me. I just don’t know how that got rewarded but it did.” When asked what the explanation was from the refs, an obviously frustrated Cooper said “interview the refs, ask them.”

The Lightning took advantage of the extended power play as Steven Stamkos scored a pair of power play goals cutting the Lightning deficit to just a goal at 4-3.

Matthew Joseph did not play in the third period.

The Red Wings extended their lead to 6-3 scoring the first two goals of the third period but were unable to fend off the persistent Lightning offense.

Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Killorn scored the final three goals in regulation to draw even and force the overtime. Kucherov and Killorn scored their goals while the Lightning had pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra attacker.

Lightning Notes:

Ondrej Palat played in his 553rd game with the Lightning and into sole possession of eighth place for most games played in franchise history.

Palat scored the Lightning’s first goal cutting the Red Wings lead to 3-1. Victor Hedman (2) and Nikita Kucherov (1) picked up assists.

Steve Stamkos scored a pair of power play goals in the second period. Nikita Kucherov (3) and Mikhail Sergachev (2) picked up assists on both of Stamkos goals.

Stamkos scored his goals in the span of 1:12 of the second period cutting the Red Wings lead from 4-3.

Ross Colton scored his first goal of the season at the 13:43 mark of the 3rd period to cut the Red Wings lead to 6-4. Erik Cernak (1) picked up an assist.

Nikita Kucherov (1) scored a power-play goal to cut the Red Wings led to 6-5. Victor Hedman (3) and Steven Stamkos (3) picked up assist.

Alex Killorn (2) netted the game-tying goal at the 17:41 mark. Victor Hedman (4) picked up an assist.

Ondrej Palat (2) scored the game winner in overtime. Victor Hedman (5) and Brayden Point (1) picked up assist.

The two goals and assist give Stamkos 871 career points, just three points behind Vincent Lecavalier for second on the Bolts All-Time Regular Season Scoring List.

It’s the first time the Lightning have allowed six or more goals in back-to-back games since January 3, 2017 (6-4 loss to Winnipeg Jets) and January 5, 2017 (6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators).

The Bolts improve to 22-2-2 in their last 26 games against the Red Wings.

Lightning’s Defense Takes A Hit:

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that defenseman Zach Bogosian will miss the next four to six weeks. The lower body injury was suffered in the Bolts 6-2 opening night loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Defenseman Andrej Sustr was re-called from Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Lightning Injuries:

The Lightning are without Zach Bogosian (lower body injury), Cal Foote (tendon finger surgery), and Gemel Smith (lower body injury).

Up Next For The Bolts:

The Tampa Bay Lightning will finish their brief two-game road trip when they take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

