Lightning starts the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against Carolina today on NBC Sports Network 5 p.m.

Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup Second Round between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning.

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Hurricanes: 4-2 to win Stanley Cup First Round against No. 4 Nashville Predators; 36-12-8, 80 points in regular season

Lightning: 4-2 to win Stanley Cup First Round against No. 2 Florida Panthers; 36-17-3, 75 points in regular season

Season series: CAR 4-3-1; TBL 4-3-1

Game 1: Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN, TVAS)

The Hurricanes and Lightning will play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

Tampa Bay, which won the Stanley Cup last season, defeated the No. 2 Panthers in the NHL’s first All-Florida playoff series in the first round, winning 4-0 at home in Game 6 on Wednesday to complete its fifth consecutive playoff series win, all in six games or fewer.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov led all skaters in the series with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) after missing the entire regular season recovering from hip surgery Dec. 29.

“I’m not impressed anymore, it’s just how good he is,” Lightning forward Pat Maroon said of Kucherov. “It’s unbelievable. He works so hard at his craft and what he does. The way he works, his work ethic when he was trying to come back, working on his game and the little things he does, I’m not shocked or surprised by his performance in this series.”

Carolina advanced with back-to-back come-from-behind overtime wins against the Predators, 3-2 in Game 5 and 4-3 in Game 6.

Each time they were down going into the third period before scoring to force overtime. Forward Jordan Staal scored the winner in Game 5 and forward Sebastian Aho scored the series-clinching goal in Game 6.

The Hurricanes have won four of six playoff series since 2019. They defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in the first round in 2019, when they reached the Eastern Conference Final.

“You knew if we got through this [first round] series, whether it was Florida or Tampa, for me, it was going to be the next best team in the League,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Either one, pick ’em. Stanley Cup champs, or I thought Florida played great all year. We’re getting the Stanley Cup champs. We know what we’re up against. We’re going to have to be as good as we can to have a chance against these guys, especially now that they’ve got their full group back. It’s a great challenge for us. We’ll give it all we’ve got.”

The Hurricanes won two of the last three regular-season games against the Lightning (2-0-1), who won three in a row against Carolina from Feb. 22-25.

Game breakers

Hurricanes: Aho is the Hurricanes’ most dangerous player because of his offensive instincts and talent, his speed, defensive acumen and ability to transition quickly out of the defensive zone and into scoring chances. Aho scored seven points (five goals, two assists) in the first round, including two game-winning goals. He led the Hurricanes with 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. Aho already is tied for fourth in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in the playoffs despite being tied for 28th in games played (29).

Lightning: Kucherov didn’t look like a player who hadn’t played in almost eight months during the first round. He was dynamic with the puck on his stick, especially on the power play, where he stations himself in the right circle and can beat you with one-timers, passes through the seam to forward Steven Stamkos, or by moving the puck into the slot to forwards Brayden Point or Alex Killorn. Kucherov scored seven points (three goals, four assists) on the power play. Last season he led the NHL with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 25 playoff games.

Goaltending

Hurricanes: Rookie Alex Nedeljkovic started all six games against the Predators, winning four with a 2.22 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He made 24 saves in Game 6 after making 23 saves in Game 5. Nedeljkovic won the No. 1 job with his play during the regular season, when he was 15-5-3 with three shutouts, a 1.90 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 23 games. Petr Mrazek (6-2-3, 2.06 GAA, .923 save percentage, three shutouts, 12 games) and James Reimer (15-5-2, 2.66 GAA, .906 save percentage, 22 games) did not appear in the first round.

Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy is coming off a 29-save series-clinching shutout in Game 6 against the Panthers. He had a 2.64 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in six games (16 goals allowed on 226 shots). He was third in voting for the Vezina Trophy last season after winning the award as the best goalie in the NHL in 2018-19, and could be a finalist again this season after he led the League with 31 wins, was third in starts (42), fourth in shutouts (five), and was one of three NHL goalies with at least 30 starts to not be pulled from a game. Vasilevskiy had a .925 save percentage and a 2.21 GAA. His backup is Curtis McElhinney, who was 4-6-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 12 regular-season games.

