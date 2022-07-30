LIVE AUDIO COVERAGE: Indianapolis hosts Indycar on Saturday and NASCAR on Sunday.

INDYCAR

Gallagher Grand Prix

LIVE AUDIO OF THE RACE CLICKING HERE

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 1 p.m.; Saturday, race, Noon (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 85 laps, 207.32 miles.

Last year: Will Power won after starting second.

Last race: Josef Newgarden won on Saturday and Pato O’Ward won on Sunday in Iowa.

Fast facts: Newgarden has won one third of the races this season, but still stands just third in points. Marcus Ericsson leads Will Power by eight points. Newgarden and Scott Dixon are 34 back. … Power leads with three poles and six top-three finishes. … Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway and will be evaluated before competing again.

Next race: Aug. 7, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

LIVE AUDIO COVERAGE FOR NASCAR CLICK HERE

Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m., and qualifying, 10:35 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 82 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting eighth.

Last race: Chase Elliott finished third on the track at Pocono, but was declared the winner when 1-2 finishers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing were disqualified after postrace inspection.

Fast facts: Elliott has officially finished in the top two in five consecutive races, including three victories. His four victories overall are twice as many as any other driver, and he leads Ross Chastain by 105 points and Ryan Blaney by 111 in the standings. … Hamlin was the first Cup winner to be disqualified since April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank. … Aric Almirola stands 13th in points but is the only driver to have been running at the finish of every race.