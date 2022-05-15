Live Audio Coverage NASCAR: Look out Dorothy and Toto the Cup Series is coming to Kansas

Joey Logano used a bump-and-run to ease leader William Byron out of the way on the next-to-last lap and won at Darlington, ending a 40-race winless streak.

LISTEN TO THE RACE BY CLICKING HERE

Fast facts: Logano became the 10th different winner through 12 races. He also extended to 11 his streak of years with at least one victory. … Byron and Ross Chastain are the lone two-time winners. … Chase Elliott now leads Byron and Ryan Blaney by 65 points. Logano is fourth, 79 points back, with Chastain, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. all 89 behind. … The race will be followed by the non-points all-star race at Texas, a virtual one-week break from the championship battle at the regular season midpoint for the premier series.

FAST FACTS –

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Adventhealth 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting ninth.