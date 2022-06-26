Live Audio Coverage NASCAR: Nashville welcomes racing to “Music City.”

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ally 400

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Sunday, race, 5 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting fifth.

Last race: Daniel Suarez pulled away from Chris Buescher in the closing laps on the road course in California to earn his first career victory in the series.

Fast facts: Suarez became the 12th different winner through 16 races, enhancing the possibility with 10 regular season races remaining that not all race winners will automatically qualify for the 16-driver playoffs. … Five of the top 12 drivers in the points standings have yet to win a race this year. … Chase Elliott leads the standings by 16 over Ross Chastain, 23 over Kyle Busch and 25 over non-winner Ryan Blaney. … Denny Hamlin, one of four two-time winners, remains the lowest winner in the standings; he’s 21st, 211 points behind Elliott.A

Next race: July 3, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Sunday, June 26

6 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., IMSA Racing: Six Hours of the Glen Championship, USA Network

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, NBC

On MRN:

4 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com