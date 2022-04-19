Live Audio Coverage NBA Playoffs: Miami looks to make it two in a row over Atlanta and go up 2-0 in the series

Top seed in the East the Miami Heat opened the 2021-2022 NBA Playoffs showcasing what they can do when they are healthy which for most of the season they haven’t been. At home the Heat 115-91 posted a dominating win over the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE GAME AUDIO

So tonight, they hope to keep their defensive dominance going and make it two in a row over Atlanta.

Sunday the Heat’s Duncan Robinson couldn’t miss shots. While the Hawks Trae Young couldn’t make shots.

In simplest terms, that’s how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career.

“It’s always nice to throw the first punch,” Robinson said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s just winning one game.”

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

But this wasn’t about offense for Miami. It was about defense, so much so that even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — a former point guard himself — spent some possessions in a defensive stance, clapping his hands and imploring his team to dig a little bit deeper on that end of the floor.

“You have to be on edge,” Spoelstra said.

“I thought Miami played at another level,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We talked about that in our locker room, that in the playoffs, there’s another level you have to get to. … They showed us tonight there’s another level we have to get to in order to compete in these playoffs.”