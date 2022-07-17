Live Audio Coverage of NASCAR: New Hampshire Motor Speedway The Cup Series Ambetter 301. Indycar in Toronto.

Today at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports digital platforms and continues on USA Network at 3 pm ET for NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 today. Meanwhile over on Peacock it will be the IndyCar at Toronto starting at 3 p.m.

LIVE NASCAR AUDIO COVERAGE – CLICK HERE

Let’s start with NASCAR-

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte in NBC Sports’ “Racing Team” broadcast booth to call the Cup Series race Sunday from Loudon. Lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, Burton and Letarte will commentate the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Marty Snider and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters during both races this weekend, with Parker Kligerman also reporting from pit lane on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Burton is a four-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000) and Jarrett also won at the track in 2001.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, Play by Play: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday), Rick Allen (Saturday)

(Sunday), (Saturday) Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

INDYCAR –

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

The Honda Indy Toronto returns after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon Pagenaud won the most recent edition of the race in 2019.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Marcus Ericsson 321 Will Power 301 Josef Newgarden 287 Alex Palou 286 Pato O’Ward 256

BROADCAST TEAM