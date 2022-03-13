Live Audio Coverage of NASCAR: This week the Cup Series makes their way to Phoenix

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ruoff Mortgage 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1:30 p.m., and qualifying, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting fifth.

Last race: Alex Bowman made a two-tire stop pay off in overtime at Las Vegas, outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the victory.

Fast facts: Hendrick placed three drivers in the top five with William Byron running fifth. … Larson, the defending series champion, moved into the points lead by six over Truex. … Denny Hamlin, who finished third in the standings last season and had 25 top-10 finishes in 36 races, has been running at the finish just once in three races and is 30th in the point standings.

Next race: March 20, Hampton, Georgia.