Live Audio coverage of Race Day: NASCAR visits Dover while IndyCar heads to “Sweet Home Alabama.”

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Duramax Drydene 400

Site: Dover, Delaware.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., and qualifying, 11:15 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Dover Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Alex Bowman won after starting 16th.

Last race: Ross Chastain took the checkered flag at Talladega and became just the second multiple race winner of the season.

Fast facts: Chase Elliott leads Ryan Blaney by 21 points in the standings with two-time winner William Byron third, 34 points back. … Elliott leads despite having just one top-five finish this season and no wins, same as Blaney. … Elliott and fourth-place Kyle Busch share the lead with seven top-10 finishes.

Next race: May 8, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NDYCAR

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m. and 5:20 p.m., qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 1:05 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Barber Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 90 laps, 207 miles.

Last year: Eventual series champion Alex Palou won in the season-opener after starting third.

Last race: Josef Newgarden won for the first time on the downtown streets of Long Beach, holding off Romain Grosjean to give Team Penske three wins in three races to open the season.

Fast facts: Newgarden leads teammate Scott McLaughlin by five points and Palou by 15 in the standings. … All three have a pair of podium finishes through three races. … McLaughlin has led 235 of the 433 laps run thus far; Newgarden is next with just 35. … Only nine drivers have been running at the finish of every race and only six have finished on the lead lap of all three.

Next race: May 14, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com