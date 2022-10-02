Live Audio NASCAR Racing: The Playoffs are at Talladega 2 pm today NBC/Peacock

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 drives on this Sunday from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, marking the first of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races to conclude the season on the broadcast network. A victory by a playoff driver at Talladega will automatically clinch them a spot in the Round of 8.

MOTOR RACING NETWORK RACE ACTION – CLICK HERE

Racing icon and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty previewed the weekend by saying, “Talladega has been NASCAR’s original wild card race since 1969. This year may be its biggest ever and I can’t wait to see what happens. This weekend is a must watch!”

In addition, seven consecutive hours of motorsports coverage Saturday on USA Network features the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway and the conclusion of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans season finale with coverage getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points Joey Logano 3071 Ross Chastain 3059 Kyle Larson 3057 Ryan Blaney 3056 Denny Hamlin 3049 Daniel Suárez 3045 Chase Elliott 3045 Chase Briscoe 3041 Austin Cindric 3034 William Byron 3033 Christopher Bell 3016 Alex Bowman 3015

NASCAR: CUP SERIES YELLAWOOD 500 & XFINITY SERIES SPARKS 300

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continues this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway with a berth in the Round of 8 available with a win by a playoff driver. Joey Logano leads the playoff standings after a second-place finish in the Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick won last week’s race in Texas.

Beginning a stretch of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races on NBC to conclude the season, coverage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with an hour-long edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from Talladega Superspeedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty this weekend from the Peacock Pit Box.

Earnhardt Jr. is a six-time Cup Series winner at Talladega.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

, , Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM