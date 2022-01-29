Live Complete Coverage: The 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona kicks off Speed Month in Florida

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins this weekend with unparalleled live coverage of the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona features icons of the racing world competing on teams across five separate classes of competition – Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD) – where the world’s premier car manufacturers are represented.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE AND UPDATES

This year’s race is no exception with some of the world’s most well-known drivers competing, including Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Sebastien Bourdais, Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, and Austin Cindric. The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 car will be aiming for its fourth consecutive overall win.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive presentation will utilize 14 of its IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site for its comprehensive coverage of the Rolex 24 headlined by NBC Sports’ lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish (analyst) alongside NASCAR on NBC analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

INDYCAR fan-favorite and veteran driver James Hinchcliffe makes his on-air debut with NBC Sports, joining Marty Snider and Vanessa Richardson on the Peacock Pit Box on pit road, and also serving as an analyst in the booth.

Steve Letarte will be pulling an all-nighter for NBC Sports, working all 24 hours of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Letarte will work alongside his NASCAR on NBC boothmate Jeff Burton to provide analysis and showcase the unique experience at the Rolex 24 infield.

Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters throughout the event. Dave Burns and Brian Till will also serve as play-by-play commentators.

In addition to comprehensive Rolex 24 At Daytona coverage, Peacock will also provide exclusive streaming coverage of Robert Wickens’ return to racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona this Friday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage will also include a number of features surrounding the Rolex 24, including a piece highlighting the 60-year anniversary of the event, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s interview with Mario Andretti, and an interview with Robert Wickens following his return to racing on Friday.

Below are the broadcast details for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. All coverage will also stream on Peacock.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play/Host: Leigh Diffey, Dave Burns, Brian Till, Marty Snider

Analyst: Calvin Fish, Dale Earnhardt Jr., James Hinchcliffe, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, Townsend Bell

Pit Reporters: Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

Reporter: Vanessa Richardson



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Time (ET) Platform Sat., January 29 1:30-2:30 p.m. NBC 2:30-4 p.m. Peacock 4-7 p.m. USA Network 7-10 p.m. Peacock 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. USA Network Sun., January 30 3-6 a.m. Peacock 6 a.m. – Noon USA Network Noon – 2 p.m. NBC

Below is the full 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship schedule with platforms and times, all ET: