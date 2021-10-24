Live Coverage: NASCAR playoffs move to Kansas; F1 in Texas

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Hollywood Casino 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Kansas Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting second.

Last race: Kyle Larson clinched a spot in the championship-deciding season finale with a win in Texas, his series-best eighth of the season.

Fast facts: Larson had six career victories coming into this season. He will be contending for the championship in the season finale for the first time. … Ryan Blaney moved into second in the points race, 51 behind, with Denny Hamlin third, 59 back. Kyle Busch (-60) and Chase Elliott (-68) round out the top five. … Logano crashed out of the race early and will likely have to win one of the next two races to make the finale. He and Hamlin share the lead among active drivers with three wins apiece at Kansas.

Next race: Oct. 31, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Aramco US Grand Prix 2021

Site: Austin, Texas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 2 p.m, and qualifying, 5 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Race distance: 56 laps, 191.6 miles

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Valtteri Bottas won in Istanbul while runner-up Max Verstappen reclaimed the championship points lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Fast facts: Bottas’ victory was his first of the season. He is a distant third in the points standings, 86 behind Verstappen. … Verstappen finished second in Turkey while Hamilton was fifth, creating an 8-point swing in the points. … Verstappen has 12 podium finishes in 16 races; Hamilton has 11. … Hamilton has won the last four championships, six of the last seven and seven overall.

