Live coverage today NASCAR in Vegas: Kyle Larson is the defending champ but the field is wide open.

ennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas. Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kyle Larson won after starting third.

Last race: Larson passed Daniel Suarez with two laps to go and held off a challenge by Austin Dillon to win by 0.195 seconds at Fontana, California.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory was his 11th in the last 35 Cup Series races. … He won despite starting at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments to his Camaro. … Tyler Reddick won the first two stages at Fontana and led 90 laps before crashing with a a flat tire. … After two races, Aric Almirola is the only driver with a pair of top 10 finishes. … The race featured 32 lead changes among nine drivers in the second race for the Next Gen car.

Next race: March 13, Avondale, Arizona.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 300

Site: Las Vegas.