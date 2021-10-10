Live NASCAR Coverage: All you need to know about today’s Bank of America 400 at Charlotte 2 pm.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bank of America Roval 400

Site: Concord, North Carolina

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 252.88 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting second.

Last race: Bubba Wallace won a rain-shortened race at Talladega for his first Cup Series victory.

Fast facts: Sunday’s race will narrow the playoff field to eight drivers. … Denny Hamlin leads Kyle Larson by 19 points in the standings with Joey Logano 20 points back and Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. 21 behind. … Hamlin has finished on the lead lap in a series-best 29 of 31 races.

Next race: Oct. 17, Fort Worth, Texas.

