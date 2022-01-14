Live Video Coverage of the first major sports car race of the season the Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai

The 2022 Hankook Dubai 24 Hour will be the 17th running of the Dubai 24 Hour, an endurance race taking place at the Dubai Autodrome on 14th and the 15th of January 2022. It will also be the first round of the 2022 24H GT Series and TCE Series.

For those not up to date the 24H Series is a sports car racing and touring car racing series developed by Creventic and with approval from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. It features GT3-spec cars, GT4-spec cars, sports cars, touring cars and 24H-Specials, like silhouette cars

2022 Calendar