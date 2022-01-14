Live Video Coverage of the first major sports car race of the season the Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai

The 2022 Hankook Dubai 24 Hour will be the 17th running of the Dubai 24 Hour, an endurance race taking place at the Dubai Autodrome on 14th and the 15th of January 2022. It will also be the first round of the 2022 24H GT Series and TCE Series.
For those not up to date the 24H Series is a sports car racing and touring car racing series developed by Creventic and with approval from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. It features GT3-spec cars, GT4-spec cars, sports cars, touring cars and 24H-Specials, like silhouette cars
2022 Calendar
- 13-15 JANUARY Hankook 24H DUBAI 2022
- 21-22 JANUARY 2022 Hankook 6H ABU DHABI 2022
- 25-26 MARCH 2022 Hankook 12H MUGELLO 2022
- 22-24 APRIL 2022 Hankook 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS 2022
- 13-15 MAY 2022 Hankook 12H HOCKENHEIMRING 2022
- 08-10 JULY 2022 Hankook 24H PORTIMAO 2022
- 09-11 SEPTEMBER 2022 Hankook 24H BARCELONA 2022
- 18-20 NOVEMBER 2022 Hankook 24H SEBRING 2022