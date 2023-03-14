Look for the Buccaneers to target Baker Mayfield to be their 2023 starting QB

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers name has been linked to nearly every available quarterback this offseason. And rightfully so considering they only have one currently under contract in Kyle Trask. Every Tom, Dick and Harry with an internet connection has chimed in on this, ourselves included. But this report is different, this report is from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Rapoport and Garafolo are reporting not only are the Bucs expected to target Mayfield, they view him as a potential starter.

“When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex-#Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady…”

