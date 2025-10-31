The UFL is in town.

A City of Tradition and Transition

Louisville, Kentucky is a city rich in sports tradition, anchored by the world-famous Kentucky Derby held every May at Churchill Downs. While the Derby is a global spectacle and the University of Louisville’s football and basketball programs operate at a major league level, the city’s professional sports landscape remains rooted in the minor leagues. Despite its passionate fan base and historic venues, Louisville has yet to secure a permanent spot in the major league sports ecosystem.

The Ghost of the Kentucky Colonels

From 1967 to 1976, Louisville was home to the Kentucky Colonels, one of the most successful franchises in the American Basketball Association (ABA). The Colonels boasted the best record in the league before the ABA-NBA merger. However, the ownership declined to pay the NBA’s entry fee, leaving Louisville without a major league basketball team. Since then, the city has made multiple attempts to land an NBA franchise — including failed bids to lure the Vancouver Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets — but none materialized.

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

A New Chapter with the Louisville Kings

In 2025, Louisville added a new professional team to its roster: the Louisville Kings of the United Football League (UFL). The team’s name pays homage to the city’s royal heritage — Louisville was named after King Louis XVI of France, who supported the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. The “Kings” moniker also nods to horse racing’s nickname, “the sport of kings,” further tying the franchise to the city’s identity.

Still a Minor League Sports Town

Louisville’s sports portfolio includes minor league baseball, men’s soccer, and a National Women’s Soccer League team. While the city had a Major League Baseball team until 1899, it hasn’t hosted a major league franchise since the Colonels folded. Despite its rich history and vibrant sports culture, Louisville remains a minor league town — for now.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com