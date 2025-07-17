BY: KENNY VARNER



LSU Tigers 2025-26 Season Preview: Hype or Reality?



The LSU Tigers enter the 2025–26 campaign with high expectations and a significant amount of hype. Ranked as high as No. 7 in the preseason polls, there’s no denying the national buzz surrounding this team. But despite the excitement, questions remain. Head coach Brian Kelly has gone on record saying this is the most talented roster he’s had at LSU—but will that talent come together to form a legitimate national title contender, or will it fall short of the lofty expectations?

One major reason for optimism is that LSU has been ranked as the No. 1 transfer portal team in the country. However, the true source of fan excitement is the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The veteran signal-caller passed for 4,052 yards last season while completing 64.2% of his throws, racking up 29 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He enters the year as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and the centerpiece of the offense.



The key question on offense is whether the offensive line can keep Nussmeier upright. LSU loses four starters up front, including both starting tackles—Will Campbell and Emery Jones—who departed for the NFL. Tyree Adams has some playing experience, and D.J. Chester is the lone returning starter. LSU did add Braelin Moore through the portal, and he’s expected to take over at center. The Tigers will also rely heavily on freshman Harlem Berry, the top-rated running back in the 2025 class, to contribute early.



In the receiving corps, Aaron Anderson returns after leading the team with 51 receptions for 884 yards. However, he’s the only member of last season’s top five wide receivers returning. LSU hopes it struck gold in the transfer portal again, adding Nic Anderson from Oklahoma and Barion Brown from Kentucky—both of whom are expected to start. With a seasoned quarterback at the helm, there’s reason to believe this offense can stay productive, but it will depend heavily on how quickly the new-look offensive line gels.



On the defensive side of the ball, there’s talent, but not a ton of proven production. One of LSU’s biggest needs was finding consistent edge rushers. The Tigers addressed that by bringing in Patrick Payton from Florida State and Jack Pyburn from Florida via the portal. The cornerback position is also in flux. Highly touted freshman DJ Pickett will likely start, and LSU added Mansoor Delane from Virginia Tech to bring some experience to the secondary.



Linebacker Harold Perkins returns after an injury-plagued season and will be the heart of the defense. Still, questions remain—especially when it comes to whether this unit can hold up against the best teams on LSU’s schedule.



Leaning heavily on transfer talent can be a gamble—it can either create a quick turnaround or lead to chemistry issues as the season progresses. As an SEC team, LSU will get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to national perception, but this year’s squad will be tested early. Week 1 features a tough road matchup at Clemson, followed by a Week 3 showdown with Florida. The Tigers also travel to Alabama in November, in what could be a season-defining game.



A lot needs to go right for LSU to live up to its top-10 billing, but one thing is certain—this team will be fascinating to watch. If the pieces come together, the Tigers could make a legitimate push for the College Football Playoff.