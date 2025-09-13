Sports Talk Florida

By Jim Williams, Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

For Brian Kelly and No. 3 LSU, Saturday night’s SEC opener against Florida isn’t just another game—it’s a referendum. After a gritty Week 1 win over Clemson and a methodical victory over Louisiana Tech, the Tigers are 2–0 and climbing. But playoff legitimacy demands more than rankings—it demands dominance. A win over Florida in front of a raucous Tiger Stadium crowd would send a message to the committee: LSU isn’t just good. They’re built for January.

For Florida, the stakes are equally high—but the tone is defensive. Last week’s 18–16 home loss to South Florida stunned Gator Nation and ignited calls for change. But head coach Billy Napier insists the defeat was more about USF’s rise than Florida’s fall. Saturday offers a chance to prove that theory—and to reset the season before a brutal four-game stretch that includes Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M

Key Players to Watch

Garrett Nussmeier (QB): 469 yards, 2 TDs, 68.4% completion. He’s the #2 Heisman favorite and the engine of Kelly’s short-pass offense.

469 yards, 2 TDs, 68.4% completion. He’s the #2 Heisman favorite and the engine of Kelly’s short-pass offense. Caden Durham (RB): 103 yards, 2 TDs. Needs a breakout game to balance LSU’s attack.

103 yards, 2 TDs. Needs a breakout game to balance LSU’s attack. Harold Perkins (LB): 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack. Anchoring a defense allowing just 8.5 points per game.

Florida Gators

DJ Lagway (QB): 342 yards, 4 TDs, 74.5% completion. Can he handle LSU’s pressure and silence the doubters?

342 yards, 4 TDs, 74.5% completion. Can he handle LSU’s pressure and silence the doubters? Jadan Baugh (RB): 197 yards, 1 TD, 7.3 YPC. A key to controlling tempo.

197 yards, 1 TD, 7.3 YPC. A key to controlling tempo. Myles Graham (LB): 13 tackles. Will be tasked with containing Nussmeier’s short game.

Broadcast Info

Kickoff: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ABC

Streaming: Fubo, ESPN app

What’s Next

If LSU wins, they’ll likely crack the Top 2 and solidify their playoff narrative heading into matchups with Ole Miss and Alabama. For Florida, a loss could deepen the crisis—but a competitive showing might stabilize Napier’s tenure and restore faith before facing Miami next week. Either way, Saturday night in Death Valley will echo far beyond Baton Rouge.