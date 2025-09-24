Macon Politicians Want A New Arena

Elvis Presley played at the present Macon venue.

Macon, Georgia politicians are the latest group of elected officials who think building a new arena will add significantly to their area’s economy. Macon Mayor Lester Miller and the President and CEO of Visit Macon, Gary Wheat, both claimed an arena upgrade is necessary to promote tourism to Central Georgia. The proposed venue would eventually replace the Macon Coliseum which opened in 1968. That building has been around so long that it hosted Elvis Presley concerts. It should be noted that a possible Muhammad Ali fight in the building in October 1970 was blocked by Mayor Ronnie Thompson because Thompson objected to Ali’s Conscientious Objector status in 1967. Ali made his comeback after being barred from boxing in Atlanta on October 26th, 1970. The Macon Coliseum seats about 9,000 people and has hosted numerous low level hockey league franchises, low level arena football league teams and professional wrestling events.

Mayor Miller is pushing the line that the proposed building would bring tourists to Macon which in his view means money will be spent in his city at events by non-residents. Miller is also trying to compete with other smaller Georgia cities for events. Savannah opened a venue in 2022 that features concerts and low level league hockey. Augusta is planning to build a new venue. Macon taxpayers are right now footing the bill for the arena which may cost as much as $300 million. Macon city officials want as many as 12,000-seats in the venue. According to Bibb County documents, “the new arena will also include luxury seating options” and “memorable fan amenities that reflect Macon-Bibb County’s identity. The goal is to deliver a premium, sustainable facility that offers versatility for sports and entertainment, while providing a high-quality destination for the public.” Low-level minor league hockey is not going to bring tourists to Macon.

