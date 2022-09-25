Manoah Dominates, Blue Jays Defeat Rays 3-1

Rays Fall A Game Back For Top Wild Card Spot

Tampa, FL - The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday night to fall to 1-game behind the Blue Jays for the top wild card spot.

Drew Rasmussen (10-7, 2.85 ERA) takes the loss for Tampa Bay who fall to 84-68 on the season. Alex Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA) picks up the win for Toronto who improve to 85-67. Jordan Romano came in and recorded the four out save, his 35th on the season.

The decisive blow came not against Drew Rasmussen but reliever Brooks Raley who allowed a 3-run homer to Whit Merrifield in the seventh inning putting the Jays up 3-0. Tampa Bay scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Harold Ramirez infield single.

For Starters:

Drew Rasmussen worked into the seventh inning departing after allowing a one out double to Teoscar Hernandez. He was replaced by Brooks Raley who walked Ramiel Tapia and then surrendered a 3-run homer to Whit Merrifield. Overall, Rasmussen worked 6.1-innings allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking two. He threw 88 pitches with 60 for strikes.

Alex Manoah was outstanding for the Blue Jays delivering seven scoreless innings allowing just four hits while striking out eight and walking two. He made 113 pitches with 75 for strikes.

Rays Announce Awards:

The Tampa Bay BBWAA handed out three awards prior to the game. The Paul C. Smith Champion Award given to the player that exemplifies the spirit of true professionalism on and off the field went to Yandy Diaz. The Outstanding Rookie was awarded to center fielder Jose Siri and Shane McClanahan was acknowledged as the Don Zimmer MVP.

Lowe's Season Ends With Back Injury, Baz To Undergo Elbow Surgery Miss 2023

Prior to Saturday's matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays the Tampa Bay Rays received a double dose of bad news. Second baseman Brandon Lowe will not return this season due to a recurrence of a lower back injury that limited him to just 65 games this season. Starting pitcher Shane Baz has elected to undergo Tommy John (ulnar collateral ligament) surgery and will miss the 2023 season.

Up Next For Rays:

The Rays and Blue Jays finish their four game series and their season series on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA) will make the start for Tampa Bay. Torongo will counter with right hander Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA).