Maple Leafs bring 3-2 series lead into a must win game 6 tonight in Tampa against the Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-30-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -109, Maple Leafs -111; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the last matchup.

Tampa Bay is 46-30-6 overall and 14-14-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have scored 280 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Toronto is 50-21-11 overall and 18-9-4 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are ninth in the league with 278 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 31 goals and 80 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 30 goals and 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, six penalties and 18.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Mikey Eyssimont: day to day (head).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: out (upper body), Matt Murray: out (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.