MARCH MADNESS: Miami stuns No. 1 Houston plays tonight against Texas

With Miami’s win over Houston and San Diego State’s takedown of Alabama on Friday night, the men’s NCAA Tournament will not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 26, on CBS and NCAA March Madness Live. San Diego State will take on Creighton in the first game at 2:20 PM, ET, followed by Miami playing Texas. The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 PM, ET with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright.

Tip times for next Saturday’s Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on CBS will be announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.