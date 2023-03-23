March Madness start times and networks for today and tomorrow.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Regional Semifinals coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight, each day), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS both days with Nissan NCAA Tip-Off at 5:30 PM, ET and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 PM, ET on TBS – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 PM, ET on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.

Regional Semifinals – Thursday, March 23 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:30 p.m. TBS New York, NY (7) Michigan St. vs. (3) Kansas St. Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 7:15 p.m. CBS Las Vegas, NV (8) Arkansas vs. (4) UConn Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi After conc. game 1 TBS New York, NY (9) Florida Atlantic vs. (4) Tennessee Anderson / Jackson // LaForce After conc. game 2 CBS Las Vegas, NV (6) TCU / (3) Gonzaga vs. (2) UCLA Harlan / Bonner / Van Gundy // Shehadi Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 24 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:30 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY (5) San Diego St. vs. (1) Alabama Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn 7:15 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO (5) Miami vs. (1) Houston Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson After conc. game 1 TBS Louisville, KY (15) Princeton vs. (6) Creighton Eagle / Spanarkel // Washburn After conc. game 2 CBS Kansas City, MO (3) Xavier vs. (2) Texas Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson

