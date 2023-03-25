March Madness: Surprise Florida Atlantic face K-State and UConn vs Gonzaga on TBS

CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announce tip times and commentators for the Regional Finals of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 25, on TBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Florida Atlantic will take on Kansas State in the first game at 6:09 PM, ET, followed by UConn playing Gonzaga.

The Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day’s action at 5 PM, ET with hosts Greg Gumbel and Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Jay Wright

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 1, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 3, will air on CBS.