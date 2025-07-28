Markets prone to AL odds movements following the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game is a pivotal moment in the MLB, signaling the halfway point through the season. The AL were this year’s underdogs based on consensus and were defeated in the derby-style home run swing-off that decided the winner of the game. It’s not uncommon for results and player performances during the Midsummer Classic to affect odds in the second half. So in this article, we examine which AL markets are likely to see odds movement in the aftermath of the game and identify the top playoff teams heading into the second half.

Futures odds

Losing the All-Star Game positions the AL as the slightly weaker side. While sportsbooks don’t usually decide to favor one league over another simply because they won the All-Star Game, media and fan narratives can prompt odds movements. For context, the more betting handle increases for the National League, the shorter those odds will become. Conversely, this means longer odds for the AL. The World Series is the main futures market to watch out for these odds shifts.

Team odds

Injuries, breakout stars, and surprise performances during the All-Star Game may influence a shift in team odds. Suppose a top player gets injured during the game. You can expect the value of his team to drop. On the other hand, a rookie player who shines could elevate the potential of his team.

Following changes in team odds is a great way to find value bets. For instance, a player delivering an unexpected performance during the game may just be a one-time gimmick. You can take advantage of any bookies who’ve mispriced team odds as a result. Luckily, SportyTrader keeps you updated on the latest team odds and MLB matchup previews every week as we enter the second half of the 2025 season.

Player odds

Individual player odds tend to shift more noticeably than team odds. The reason is simple. With player markets, player performance is the main determinant of how the odds shift. Take this year’s All-Star Game MVP, Kyle Schwarber, for example. After scoring three home runs to seal the victory for the NL, he’s sure to attract increased betting interest for the rest of the season. This will, in turn, shorten his odds at the bookies.

From the AL, top performers at the game were Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) and Steven Kwan (Guardians), who helped tie the game at 6–6. MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year are the main player markets to watch for odds shifts.

Second Half Outlook – Top teams to look out for in the AL

Some teams, like the Detroit Tigers, have already solidified their lead in the first half and basically have the division title in the bag. The Houston Astros are another team currently at the top of their division. They’re on track to make it nine consecutive seasons of them qualifying for the playoffs and winning the AL West for the fifth consecutive year.

The New York Yankees are also a top contender within the league, with Aaron Judge producing at an MVP level. If they can acquire the right players and upgrade the starting rotation, bullpen, and infield, they have a good chance to win the AL East for the third time in four seasons. These teams are the league’s big three. As long as they continue winning, they’ll continue to be a favorite for the bookies.

While the All-Star Game doesn’t affect futures odds or team odds drastically, player odds may see significant changes depending on the athletes’ performances during the game. With the All-Star Game behind us now, all eyes are on the playoffs. Teams like the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees have the best playoff odds within the American League, and considering the talent and potential in these squads, they’re likely to enjoy continued success into the second half of the season.