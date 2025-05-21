Matheus Cunha Set to Join Manchester United in £62.5m Deal

Matheus Cunha to Manchester United: Big Move on the Horizon

Matheus Cunha is on the verge of sealing a major summer switch to Manchester United, with the club expected to trigger the £62.5 million release clause in his Wolves contract. The move is set to be finalized once the current Premier League season concludes.

Despite stiff competition from other Premier League sides and interest from abroad, Cunha has made it clear that Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

“He admires United’s stature, legacy, and fanbase — a key factor in his decision — and sources close to him confirm the deal is nearly complete.”

A Player United Have Been Crying Out For This Season

United manager Ruben Amorim is building a system that perfectly suits Cunha’s profile. The Brazilian has the versatility to play either side of the central striker, occupying the No.10 positions in a way that matches Amorim’s attacking blueprint. With United having parted ways with Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford, the need for a dynamic, ball-carrying forward has become urgent.

Cunha offers just that. His ability to run at defenders, combine in tight spaces, and create chances in the final third makes him a valuable asset. Across 63 Premier League appearances since arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2022, he has racked up an impressive 27 goals and 13 assists.

Rebuilding the Attack Around Fresh Firepower

United’s struggles this season have highlighted the need for reinforcements in forward areas. Rasmus Højlund has carried the burden as the primary striker, but the supporting cast has been inconsistent. Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes have filled gaps, while Garnacho has shown promise but is still developing.

United plan to slot Cunha straight into their attacking structure, counting on his blend of flair, aggression, and creativity. His maverick style might come with the occasional risk, but it also offers the unpredictability United have lacked this season. The Brazilian’s combative spirit, often seen as a double-edged sword, is regarded by many as a trait that can inspire big moments.

Character and Quality: A Gamble Worth Taking?

While some have raised concerns about Cunha’s temperament, others view his fire and passion as positives. The best players often carry an edge, and in Cunha, United see someone with the mindset to thrive on the biggest stage. His intensity, coupled with technical ability, mirrors the profile of past United greats known for both their brilliance and bite.

United know they’re investing not just in a player, but in a personality who could lift the team when it matters most.

Final Details in Place for Cunha move

All that remains now is for the season to wrap up before the transfer becomes official. United’s move for Cunha signals intent — not just to refresh their forward line, but to inject the kind of energy and technical skill that has been sorely missing.

If the deal goes through as expected, Matheus Cunha to Manchester United could be one of the defining moves of the summer.