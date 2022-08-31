McClanahan was scratched with injury, but the Rays beat Marlins 7-2

MIAMI (AP) — José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Tuesday night after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury.

The Rays, who lead the AL wild-card race, replaced McClanahan just before his scheduled start because of a left shoulder impingement. The left-hander, a contender for the AL Cy Young Award, is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League last month at Dodger Stadium.

“Going into the game, something just didn’t feel right,” McClanahan said. “Just couldn’t get loose. Can’t put a finger on it.”

McClanahan will undergo additional tests but is optimistic he won’t be out long.

“Didn’t want to take the risk of jeopardizing the big picture for one or two starts,” McClanahan said. “We’re actually pretty optimistic about it. Don’t think it’s anything major.”

Acquired from Houston in an Aug. 1 trade, Siri also singled, scored three runs and made a leaping catch at the wall in center field to rob Jon Berti of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning.

“It was an impressive day,” Siri said. “Thank God we made good contact and played good defense as well.”

Randy Arozarena had three hits, including his 18th homer, and Yandy Díaz doubled twice for the Rays, who have won 13 of 17.

Tampa Bay is 18-2 against Miami since July 22, 2018.

Shawn Armstrong subbed for McClanahan and threw three scoreless innings of three-hit ball. JT Chargois (2-0) pitched the fourth, and five relievers followed in the unplanned bullpen game.

“It’s just another thing about this team,” Armstrong said. “We stepped up as a whole, as a bullpen today. We got the W and that’s what matters.”

Plate umpire Jim Reynolds left after being struck near his chin by a foul ball off the bat of Miami’s Miguel Rojas in the eighth. Although alert, Reynolds slumped to the ground and immediately was tended to by athletic trainers. He will be evaluated per Major League Baseball concussion protocols.

The remainder of the game was played with three umpires. Second base ump Shane Livensparger replaced Reynolds behind the plate.

Consecutive RBI doubles from Siri and Díaz against Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo in the third put the Rays ahead 2-0.

Tampa Bay padded its lead with a three-run fifth. Manuel Margot hit an RBI groundout. Arozarena reached and advanced two bases on Luzardo’s throwing error that scored Díaz. Arozarena then raced home on Harold Ramirez’s single.

Siri hit his fifth homer off reliever Cole Sulser leading off the seventh.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in our bullpen whether the score opens up or not,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “But our offense has been doing some pretty special things. It was good to see it continued, especially after an off day.”

The Marlins narrowed the deficit on Jerar Encarnación’s two-run double in the seventh before Arozarena’s solo homer in the ninth.

“It’s a little different,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Tampa Bay’s late switch in starters. “We set up for one and then your guys are just getting ready. They basically threw a lot of lefties at us all day long anyway, but definitely a first for me.”

Luzardo (3-6) was lifted after six innings. The left-hander allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

ADMIRE HIS HONESTY

Siri admitted thinking about his first career cycle before striking out in the eighth. He was also on deck in the ninth before Taylor Walls struck out to end the inning.

“I could say no but why would I lie?” Siri said. “It has happened to me twice, needed the triple. There is nothing you can do.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Rays recalled RHP Ryan Yarbrough from Triple-A Durham. It is Yarbrough’s fourth stint with the club this season. Yarbrough was optioned to Durham after allowing five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings at Boston on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Ryan Thompson (right triceps inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 27. … INF Brandon Lowe (right elbow inflammation) missed his third straight game.

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow strain) had surgery in Los Angeles. … Braxton Garrett (right oblique strain) threw on flat ground Monday and Tuesday and has a bullpen session scheduled later this week.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.77 ERA) starts the finale of the two-game series Wednesday. Miami had not announced a starter.

