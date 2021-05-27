McLanahan, Meadows Lead Rays Past Royals

Austin Meadows drove in four runs in the Rays’ 7-2 win over the Royals on Thursday (Chris O’Meara/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays Shane McClanahan (USF) and the Royals’ Brady Singer (Florida) opposed each other Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field.



It was a rather one-sided affair as the Rays scored early and often in cruising to a 7-2 victory.



The win was the Rays’ 13th in their last 14 games, a stretch in which they have outscored the opposition 105-48. The victory also increased the Rays lead in the American League East over idle Boston to one game.



Austin Meadows drove in four runs with a two-run triple in the first and a two-run homer in the third, the latter giving the Rays a 5-0 lead.



Taylor Walls, a Florida State product who batted once against Singer in college and struck out, had a run-scoring single in the third to make it 6-0. Walls was Singer’s last batter.



Meanwhile, operating with plenty of cushion, the 24-year-old McClanahan threw five shutout innings and improved to 2-0. The lefty allowed only three hits, did not walk a batter and fanned six. He threw 63 pitches, 47 of which were strikes.



“I have a great group of guys behind me making plays and making it look easy,” said McClanahan. “It was a great team win.”



McClanahan, who was the one who made it look easy, went to a three-ball count only once.



“He looks extremely confident,” said Cash. “He sets the bar really high with how efficient he is. He mixed in more changeups today, which was good. All his pitches were working really well.”



Singer, making his tenth start of the season and first career appearance against the Rays, allowed six runs (all earned) on six hits and two walks in 2 ⅔ innings. The 24-year-old righthander fell to 2-4.



The Royals’ runs came on a two-run homer by Dunedin native Ryan O’Hearn in the sixth.



Following a rare Friday off, the Rays host the Phillies for a two-game weekend series. Saturday’s and Sunday’s games are 1:10.



Tom Layberger is also contributing writer for forbes.com.