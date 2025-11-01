By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The University of South Florida enters the 2025–26 season as a co-favorite to win the American Athletic Conference, thanks to the arrival of head coach Bryan Hodgson. Hired in March after leading Arkansas State to a Sun Belt title, Hodgson wasted no time reshaping the Bulls’ roster. He brought in 13 new players, including five highly rated freshmen and eight experienced transfers, forming the program’s No. 29-ranked recruiting class — its best since 2013 USF Athletics USF Athletics. Hodgson’s reputation as a top recruiter and player developer has energized the Tampa fan base and positioned USF as a legitimate contender.

Sports Talk Florida

Memphis: Tradition, Talent, and Title Aspirations

Memphis, the defending AAC regular season and tournament champion, remains the team to beat. Under head coach Penny Hardaway, now in his eighth season, the Tigers are reloading after losing top scorers PJ Haggerty and Tyreek Smith. Despite the turnover, Memphis secured key transfers like Hasan Abdul Hakim (UTRGV) and Quante Berry (Temple), and is projected to start the season ranked No. 54 nationally. The Tigers received 11 first-place votes in the AAC preseason poll, edging out USF, which earned two The American Athletic Conference.

Other top teams in the conference include Tulane, led by Rowan Brumbaugh, the preseason AAC Player of the Year, and UAB and Wichita State, both returning deep rosters. Florida Atlantic’s Josiah Parker was named preseason Freshman of the Year, adding to the league’s rising talent pool The American Athletic Conference.

Depth and Drama in the AAC

The 2025–26 season promises to be one of the most competitive in AAC history. With Memphis and USF leading the charge, and programs like Tulane, UAB, Wichita State, and FAU poised to challenge, the conference boasts a blend of veteran leadership, elite transfers, and breakout freshmen. The American is no longer a one-team league — it’s a battleground of rising programs and national relevance.