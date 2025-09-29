By: Jim Williams – Senior Sports Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The clock struck 6:00 PM on Sunday, and with it, the New York Mets’ season came to a bitter end. Francisco Lindor grounded into a game-ending double play, sealing a 4–0 shutout loss to the Miami Marlins and eliminating the Mets from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season.

It was a stunning conclusion for a team that began its journey 113 miles north of Miami in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with World Series aspirations. Armed with a $300 million payroll, the Mets made headlines by acquiring superstar Juan Soto and re-signing slugger Pete Alonso. But despite the splashy offseason, they failed to win the NL East—and worse, failed to make the playoffs altogether.

Reds Steal the Spotlight

Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, the scrappy Reds did just enough to clinch the final Wild Card spot. With an 83–79 record, they edged out the Mets thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker. It’s their first full-season playoff berth since 2013, and they’ll face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round.

National League Playoff Teams & Records

Here’s a breakdown of the six National League teams heading into the 2025 MLB postseason:

Team Record Strengths Weaknesses Milwaukee Brewers 97–65 Elite pitching staff, deep bullpen Inconsistent offense in high-leverage spots Philadelphia Phillies 96–66 Power hitting, playoff experience Bullpen depth concerns Los Angeles Dodgers 93–69 Defending champs, balanced roster Injuries to key starters Chicago Cubs 91–70 Young core, aggressive base running Lack of postseason experience San Diego Padres 89–72 Star-studded lineup, strong rotation Defensive lapses, bullpen volatility Cincinnati Reds 83–79 Momentum, clutch hitting Thin rotation, low playoff pedigree





Who Has the Edge?

While the Dodgers enter as defending champions, the Milwaukee Brewers boast the best record and arguably the most complete roster. Their pitching depth and regular-season consistency make them the most formidable threat to represent the National League in the World Series. The Phillies and Padres could also make noise, especially if their bats stay hot.