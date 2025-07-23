BY: KENNY VARNER

The Miami Hurricanes continue to be one of college football’s most frustrating programs, and the common denominator in their underachievement is head coach Mario Cristobal. As long as Cristobal is at the helm, fans should brace themselves for mediocrity wrapped in false hope. The 2024 season was yet another example of this program’s chronic inability to deliver. After a 9-0 start, Miami collapsed down the stretch, losing two of their final three games. A baffling loss to Georgia Tech should have ended their ACC title hopes, but they still had a path—until Syracuse shredded their porous defense and slammed the door shut. A bowl loss to Iowa State was the final nail in a season that began with promise but ended in typical Cristobal fashion: disappointment.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

This team had the talent to reach the College Football Playoff. Instead, they stumbled into irrelevance. The 2025 campaign brings more changes, including a new quarterback in Carson Beck (via Georgia). While he brings experience, Beck is a clear downgrade from Cam Ward. Simply put, the offense won’t be the same. Last year, Miami led the nation in scoring at 43.9 points per game, but the unit returns just three starters. Every skill position player is gone. Though three offensive linemen return—Francis Mauigoa (arguably the best tackle in the country), Anez Cooper, and Matthew McCoy—the rest of the offense is a patchwork of transfers and unproven talent.

James Brockermeyer (TCU) is expected to step in immediately at center, and the running back room, led by Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle (who combined for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns), should be a strength again. They’ll be leaned on heavily while Beck adjusts. Miami also lost its top six receivers to the NFL, leaving massive shoes to fill. Young talents like Joshisa Trader and Ray Ray Joseph will be expected to grow up quickly. Transfers CJ Daniels (LSU), Keelan Marion (BYU), and Tony Johnson (Cincinnati) were brought in to stabilize the passing game, but chemistry will take time. Expect Miami to lean hard on the run game early and often.

Defensively, the Hurricanes were a mess in 2024, and it ultimately cost them a shot at the College Football Playoff. Five ACC opponents hung 30 or more points on this unit. In response, Cristobal brought in defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman from Minnesota, whose aggressive 4-2-5 scheme helped the Gophers field a top-five defense. Whether he can replicate that in Coral Gables is another question entirely. Defensive end Rueben Bain returns after a disappointing, injury-plagued year. If healthy, he could be a difference-maker. Ahkeem Mesidor slides out to end after tallying 5.5 sacks last year at tackle. The interior will be anchored by Ahmed Moten, Justin Scott, and Louisiana Tech transfer David Blay.

At linebacker, Wesley Bissainthe (59 tackles in 2024) leads the way, while Raul Aguirre is expected to take a major step. The secondary—another sore spot last year—might actually improve. OJ Frederique returns at corner, and Wisconsin transfer Xavier Lucas should help solidify that unit. However, the safety position remains a mystery. Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State), with 75 tackles and 3 interceptions, might be the best of an uncertain group.

Despite a loaded roster, a top-three recruiting class, and a schedule that sets up favorably, nothing truly changes. The problem remains the same: Mario Cristobal. Penalties, lack of discipline, and head-scratching in-game decisions have defined his tenure. Miami averaged 67.5 penalty yards per game under Cristobal—a number that speaks volumes about the lack of structure.

Miami opens with a statement opportunity at home against Notre Dame, followed by two tune-ups before Florida visits Hard Rock Stadium. Six of their first seven games are at home, with the only road trip being to the always-murky Florida State. They avoid Clemson and get both Syracuse and Louisville at home. On paper, this team should cruise to the ACC Championship Game and make the Playoff.

But this is Mario Cristobal.

Until proven otherwise, Miami under Cristobal will always find a way to underachieve. The ceiling may be high, but the reality is 8–9 wins and another wasted year of talent. Even if Miami flirts with the top ten early, expect a costly slip-up when favored and another excuse-filled ending. The Hurricanes may have a playoff-worthy roster, but they are not a serious contender as long as Cristobal is calling the shots.