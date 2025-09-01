By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — In a game that lived up to every ounce of preseason hype, the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes delivered a dramatic 27–24 victory over the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium. With playoff implications already looming, this win could be the spark Miami fans have been waiting for.

First-Half Fireworks: Beck’s Air Raid Begins

Miami quarterback Carson Beck, a Georgia transfer, wasted no time showcasing his arm talent. He connected with Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels for two second-quarter touchdowns, including a jaw-dropping one-handed grab by Daniels that may already be a catch-of-the-year candidate. Beck finished the night with 205 passing yards and two touchdowns, giving Miami a 14–7 lead at halftime.

Defensive Grit: Hurricanes Shut Down Irish Ground Game

The Hurricanes’ defense was relentless, holding Notre Dame’s star running back Jeremiyah Love to just 33 rushing yards on 10 carries. Miami’s physicality in the trenches and smart secondary play kept the Irish offense off balance for most of the night.

Fourth-Quarter Chaos: Carr’s Comeback Falls Short

Notre Dame started their redshirt freshman QB CJ Carr nearly pulled off a heroic comeback. After a 65-yard bomb to Eli Raridon, Carr scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24 with just minutes remaining. But Miami’s kicker Carter Davis, previously just 4-for-11 on field goals at FAU, nailed a clutch 47-yard game-winner with 1:04 left on the clock.

Why This Win Matters