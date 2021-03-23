Miami Marlin coaching changes: what does this season hold?

If there is one trait that characterizes baseball fans, it is that we love a good underdog story.

This is particularly true of the Miami Marlins, who were by far Major League Baseball’s surprise team of the year in 2020, when they took the baseball world by storm following a number of season-defining performances.

After losing a staggering 105 games and finishing dead last in the National League East in 2019, the Miami Marlins managed to turn things around in 2020. This was despite several setbacks that could have understandably derailed any professional sports team, such as the chaos caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw a total of 18 players sidelined.

Despite these obstacles, the Miami Marlins showed remarkable resilience and displayed some newfound depth on the player bench. This saw the Marlins making the postseason for the first time since 2003 – a feat that looked even more unlikely given their performance in the 2019 season. In the postseason, the Marlins blew past the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series before eventually succumbing to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series.

Despite the loss to the Braves, their endeavors indicate a bright future for the Marlins. And thanks to some stellar performances from the younger talent on the team, such as Sixto Sanchez and Trevor Rogers, the Marlins are beginning to generate a fair bit of buzz.

If the best MLB promo offers are anything to go by, industry analysts like WSN.com and sports fans alike are beginning to cop on to the prospects of this plucky team from Miami. In light of all this, online sportsbooks across America are ablaze with predictions for the Marlins coming in to the midway point in the 2021 season.

With all this in mind, however, what is the outlook for the Miami Marlins in the coming season? Are they finally beginning to hit their stride after a turbulent few years or do they still have a lot of work to do before they make good on their potential? Keep reading for some predictions for the upcoming season!

The tools at the Marlins’ disposal

In terms of what talent the Marlins have available, if the 2020 season showed anything, it was that their bench, although not the deepest, is certainly resilient.

The Marlins have benefited from the efforts of a few key starting players in Sixto Sanchez, Pablo Lopez and Sandy Alcantara, who have put in a huge amount of effort to get them where they are today. However, certain industry analysts have questioned whether the durability of these players is sufficient to see them through a full season.

This is particularly true when the pitchers the Marlins have at their disposal appear to outpace the talent on the offense side. And beyond key hitters such as Brian Anderson and Starling Marte, the Marlins’ offensive tools seem a little bit thin on the ground. Marte, in particular, is a workhorse in the truest sense of the word. However, this might not be enough to make up for gaps elsewhere in the player lineup. In this context, Marlins fans are eying prospects such as Jazz Chisholm, who plays out of Derek Jaxter’s former position.

Looking beyond the player bench

Beyond the player bench, however, there are a number of other elements we have to keep in mind when trying to predict the Miami Marlin’s chances in the upcoming season.

One of the most immediate of these is the managerial staff. Kim Ng made MLB history when she was appointed as the first female general manager of an MLB team. Ng was drafted in to replace Michael Hill at the helm of the Marlins, who left after an illustrious 30-year career. Although initial signs are positive, it remains to be seen how Kim Ng will manage the team in the upcoming season, particularly with the public health crisis still creating difficulties.

Roster changes and adapting to the future

Despite all this promise and hope, there are still a few uncertainties surrounding the final roster makeup as the Marlins get ever closer to the season opener at the beginning of April, and there are a number of ongoing battles for a slot on the 26-man roster. The Marlins are set to allocate either 13 or 14 slots to pitchers out of 26 available spots, although it is not quite clear who will make the final cut. While the likes of Sixto Sanchez seem like an obvious choice, it is not clear whether he will be fully pitch ready in time for the season opener.

The Marlins coaching staff have been keeping a remarkably low profile as we go into the closing moments of the pre-season, and with roster announcements still forthcoming, we can expect some major shake-ups in the near future.