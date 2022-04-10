Miami surges into top 10, meanwhile Florida State is at No. 20 and the Gators fall out of the poll

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings this week Miami rolled into the Top 10 moving into the number eight slot while the Florida State Seminoles are in the 20th slot and the Florida Gators fell out of the rankings. Here is the complete Top 25 from NCAA.COM
Through games on April 3, 2022.
|RANK
|TEAM
|OVERALL RECORD
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Tennessee
|27-1
|1
|2
|Arkansas
|21-5
|2
|3
|Virginia
|25-3
|4
|4
|Texas Tech
|24-6
|7
|5
|Oregon State
|20-7
|3
|6
|Oklahoma State
|20-8
|6
|7
|Texas
|21-9
|8
|8
|Miami
|21-6
|17
|9
|Ole Miss
|19-8
|10
|10
|Texas State
|23-6
|20
|11
|Arizona
|21-7
|15
|12
|Louisville
|21-7
|11
|13
|Notre Dame
|16-5
|16
|14
|Georgia
|22-6
|23
|15
|UCLA
|19-8
|NR
|16
|Vanderbilt
|20-7
|9
|17
|Gonzaga
|18-7
|24
|18
|Southern Miss
|19-8
|NR
|19
|LSU
|19-9
|13
|20
|Florida State
|16-11
|5
|21
|NC State
|18-9
|NR
|22
|North Carolina
|20-8
|18
|23
|TCU
|19-9
|12
|24
|Dallas Baptist
|17-10
|19
|25
|Connecticut
|19-7
|25
Dropped out: Florida, Oregon, Georgia Tech