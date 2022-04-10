Miami surges into top 10, meanwhile Florida State is at No. 20 and the Gators fall out of the poll

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings this week Miami rolled into the Top 10 moving into the number eight slot while the Florida State Seminoles are in the 20th slot and the Florida Gators fell out of the rankings. Here is the complete Top 25 from NCAA.COM

Through games on April 3, 2022.

RANK TEAM OVERALL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Tennessee 27-1 1 2 Arkansas 21-5 2 3 Virginia 25-3 4 4 Texas Tech 24-6 7 5 Oregon State 20-7 3 6 Oklahoma State 20-8 6 7 Texas 21-9 8 8 Miami 21-6 17 9 Ole Miss 19-8 10 10 Texas State 23-6 20 11 Arizona 21-7 15 12 Louisville 21-7 11 13 Notre Dame 16-5 16 14 Georgia 22-6 23 15 UCLA 19-8 NR 16 Vanderbilt 20-7 9 17 Gonzaga 18-7 24 18 Southern Miss 19-8 NR 19 LSU 19-9 13 20 Florida State 16-11 5 21 NC State 18-9 NR 22 North Carolina 20-8 18 23 TCU 19-9 12 24 Dallas Baptist 17-10 19 25 Connecticut 19-7 25

Dropped out: Florida, Oregon, Georgia Tech