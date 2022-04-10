Miami surges into top 10, meanwhile Florida State is at No. 20 and the Gators fall out of the poll

By
Sports Talk Florida
-

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings this week Miami rolled into the Top 10 moving into the number eight slot while the Florida State Seminoles are in the 20th slot and the Florida Gators fell out of the rankings. Here is the complete Top 25 from NCAA.COM

Through games on April 3, 2022.

RANKTEAMOVERALL RECORDPREVIOUS RANK
1Tennessee27-11
2Arkansas21-52
3Virginia25-34
4Texas Tech24-67
5Oregon State20-73
6Oklahoma State20-86
7Texas21-98
8Miami21-617
9Ole Miss19-810
10Texas State23-620
11Arizona21-715
12Louisville21-711
13Notre Dame16-516
14Georgia22-623
15UCLA19-8NR
16Vanderbilt20-79
17Gonzaga18-724
18Southern Miss19-8NR
19LSU19-913
20Florida State16-115
21NC State18-9NR
22North Carolina20-818
23TCU19-912
24Dallas Baptist17-1019
25Connecticut19-725

Dropped out: Florida, Oregon, Georgia Tech 