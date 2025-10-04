By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

Miami heads to Tallahassee for a chance to prove that Carson Beck and the Hurricanes are not just ACC frontrunners but legitimate national championship contenders. In a primetime showdown Saturday night on ABC, the No. 3 Hurricanes face their archrival No. 18 Florida State in what could be the defining moment of their season. With Beck commanding one of the most balanced offenses in the country and a defense that’s suffocating opponents, Miami has the opportunity to separate itself from the pac

Earlier in the day, No. 16 Vanderbilt travels to Tuscaloosa for a rematch with No. 10 Alabama — the team they stunned last year in Nashville with a 40–35 upset. This time, the Crimson Tide are looking for revenge, and the Commodores are aiming to prove their unbeaten start is no fluke. A win Saturday afternoon on ABC could catapult Vanderbilt into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Meanwhile, No. 9 Texas heads to Gainesville to face No. 18 Florida in their first-ever meeting in The Swamp. It’s a survival game for both teams in the SEC, airing at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. With playoff implications looming, this clash could be the turning point for either program.

Full Week 6 College Football Schedule – Top Games by Network & Time (ET)

Time Matchup Network 12:00 p.m. No. 12 Georgia vs. Kentucky ABC 12:00 p.m. No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati ESPN2 12:00 p.m. No. 20 Michigan vs. Wisconsin FOX 12:00 p.m. No. 22 Illinois at Purdue Big Ten Network 3:30 p.m. No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Florida ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at UCLA CBS 3:30 p.m. No. 21 Notre Dame vs. Boise State NBC/Peacock 3:30 p.m. No. 24 Virginia at Louisville ESPN2 4:00 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State SEC Network 7:00 p.m. No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State ABC 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 1 Ohio State vs. Minnesota NBC/Peacock

Final Word: Time for Contenders to Separate

Week 6 offers more than just rivalry drama — it’s a proving ground. With top-ranked teams clashing across the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12, this weekend will begin to separate the true contenders from the hopefuls. Whether it’s Miami’s march toward a title, Vanderbilt’s quest for legitimacy, or Texas and Florida’s fight for survival, Saturday’s slate is a defining moment in the 2025 college football season.