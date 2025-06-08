Michael Kelly Named President of the Naval Academy Athletic Association and Director of Athletics at the Naval Academy

NNAPOLIS, Md.—Michael Kelly has been named the President of the Naval Academy Athletic Association and Director of Athletics at the Naval Academy, replacing Chet Gladchuk who announced his retirement on March 31 after 24 years at the helm.



“I am honored and humbled to assume leadership as President of the Naval Academy Athletic Association and Director of Athletics at the United States Naval Academy,” said Kelly. “As the son of a Naval Academy graduate and someone who spent part of my childhood in Annapolis, the values of this institution have long been a guiding force in my life. Returning to this remarkable place in this capacity is a full-circle moment that fills me with both pride and purpose. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — a calling to serve those who have chosen to serve our nation. I am eager to support the Brigade of Midshipmen and to work alongside our coaches, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters in leading one of the nation’s most visible and mission-driven athletic departments. Together, we will build on the extraordinary foundation laid by Chet Gladchuk and ensure that Navy Athletics continues to represent excellence — in competition, in the classroom and beyond. Go Navy! Beat Army!”



“We are always proud of what our midshipmen, coaches and athletic staff accomplish year-in and year-out, representing not only the Naval Academy, but the Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Vice Adm Yvette M. Davids, Superintendent of the Naval Academy. “We are looking forward to Michael continuing the momentum of excellence established during Chet Gladchuk ‘s tenure. From the expansion of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the addition of Wesley Brown Field House and the Brigade Sports Complex to leading the country with 36 varsity sports programs, Chet has provided the Naval Academy with a solid base for our midshipmen student-athletes to carry into the next decade and beyond.”



“After a national search, we are extremely pleased that Michael Kelly will assume responsibility as our next President of the NAAA and Director of Athletics,” said Gladchuk. “It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve the Academy and I could not be more confident in the leadership, vision and dedicated service Michael will bring to our midshipmen. He is a man of extraordinary credentials with an impeccable reputation in our profession.”



Kelly comes to the Naval Academy from the University of South Florida where he was the Vice President for Athletics for seven years, leading a transformative vision that focused on enhancing the student-athlete experience, fostering community engagement and developing elite athletic facilities.



Since joining USF in 2018, Kelly nearly doubled the department’s budget to $100 million and secured more than $100 million in philanthropic gifts. He has overseen major facility projects, including plans for the new $340 million on-campus football stadium and training center set to open in 2027, the $22 million Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility and a $3 million football locker room renovation.



Under his leadership, USF Athletics expanded to 21 varsity sports with the addition of women’s lacrosse and beach volleyball. During Kelly’s tenure, the Bulls have captured 21 American Athletic Conference team championships, two divisional titles, two NCAA Championships, eight cheer national championships, and one cheer world cup while 27 student-athletes have been named All-Americans.



USF student-athletes have excelled academically, maintaining a 3.0 GPA or higher for 21-consecutive semesters. In 2024, USF Athletics was named to Front Office Sports’ “Best College Athletic Departments” inaugural list.



Kelly has prioritized student-athlete well-being by enhancing the nutrition program, adding multiple fueling stations and free breakfasts, and doubling the sports psychology program to support mental health. He also founded the Stampede for Women initiative to empower female student-athletes.



Additionally, he led USF’s membership in the Green Sports Alliance to advance sustainability across athletic facilities.



To increase USF’s visibility, Kelly also directed the construction of a $2 million broadcast facility.



Kelly served as the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff from January of 2013-July 2018 where he directed the day-to-day operations of the national headquarters for the organization.



While at the CFP, he developed and implemented inaugural initiatives in branding, sponsorship, promotion, hospitality, licensing, merchandising, community relations, philanthropy and marketing.



Kelly managed the site selection process for the National Championship Game, Semifinal Games and certain host bowl games including the creation of specifications required for obligations and responsibilities of each hosting organization.



Kelly served as the organization’s primary liaison to all National Championship Game Host Committees and to the six bowl games that comprise the playoff system, including the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl. He managed all aspects of playoff semifinal games and “New Year’s Six” access bowls.



Prior to the CFP, Kelly was the Senior Associate Commissioner at the Atlantic Coast Conference from May of 2007-January 2013.



While at the ACC, Kelly directed all aspects of broadcasting, communications and football and managed overall relationships with ACC business partners, including ESPN, Raycom Sports, ACC Network, ACC Digital Network, ACC Properties, FOX Sports, Comcast SportsNet, NESN, Thought Equity Motion, Silver Chalice, YouTube, Nascar Media Group, IMG College, ESPN Radio, Sirius/XM, the ACC Corporate Champions and the various institutional multimedia rightsholders.



He served as primary liaison to the ACC Television Committee and assisted in negotiations of a new conference multimedia rights agreement in 2010 that provided a gross revenue amount of nearly $2 billion (more than a 100% increase over prior agreements) to the member institutions and significantly increased the number of broadcast appearances for all ACC-sponsored sports.



Kelly served as primary liaison to the head football coaches, football operations directors, facility directors, equipment managers and sports information directors of the conference’s 12 member institutions.



Kelly served as the President of the Super Bowl host committees in Miami (July 2005-07), Jacksonville (July 2002-June 2005) and Tampa Bay (July 1999-June 2001) as well as serving as the Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Final Four Organizing Committee (March 1998-July 1999).



Kelly also served as USF’s Associate AD for External Affairs from June 2001-July 2002, was the Director of Athletic Operations & Facilities at Wake Forest from July 1995-March 1998 and was the Director of Communications and Special Projects at the Carquest Bowl from January 1994-June 1995.



In addition to his role at USF, Kelly serves in numerous NCAA leadership capacities, including the Division I Council and Sports Oversight Committee. A founding board member of the Collegiate Event and Facilities Management Association, he also serves on the Board of Trustees for St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.; the President’s Board of Advisors at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens; the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the Tampa Bay Sports Commission; and the Executive Committee of the Gasparilla Bowl.



Kelly earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University (’92), where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s in sports administration from St. Thomas University (’94), where he was also the Class President. Kelly also received an honorary doctorate from St. Thomas in May of 2023 and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree at USF.



Kelly graduated from St. John’s College High School, where he was also a member of the varsity basketball team, in Washington, D.C. in June of 1988.



Michael and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters, Cara and Seana. His father, Dennis, is a 1967 graduate of the Naval Academy.