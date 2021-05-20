Miguel Cabrera struggling as MLB pitchers dominate in 2021

It’s no secret that MLB pitchers have enjoyed the upper hand against hitters in 2021. The baseball season is only 2 months old and already there have been a gaggle of no hitters thrown. Experts say that the trend can’t possibly continue, however, chances are that thousands of sports wagering fans all over-the-country betting on the MLB are putting their hard-earned money on their favorite teams’ star pitcher not allowing a player on base in the next game.

The trend is so strong that some veteran hitters who are lined up to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York are at best being made to look like mere mortals, or at worst, having their once-illustrious careers threatened.

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera reacts after striking out during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

One of those affected, and now in one of the worst hitting slumps of his entire career is 38-year-old Detroit Tigers superstar hitter, Miguel Cabrera. Yes, he only returned from injury on April 23 after a two-week lay-off, but promptly went 0-4 with three strikeouts. It’s not that long ago that pitchers feared Cabrera striding to the plate and fans in the stands stood to their feet sensing the game was about change.

This year, Cabrera is batting below .150, has only hit for 2 homers and 17 bases in 71 times to the plate. So decreased is his output, Cabrera is staggering towards some career milestones instead of busting them down (11 homers short of 500 lifetime home runs and 124 hits short of 3000). Whether he gets there or not in the 2021 season has been the subject of some conjecture.

However, he is not the only one affected. Another future Hall-of-Famer in Albert Pujols was recently cut by the Angels after his output fell to career lows.



Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols walks to the dugout after he was called out on strikes during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Despite his hitting struggles, Pujols wants to play on

Such has been the pitchers domination this year, long-time Cardinals and Angels legend, Pujol’s batting average dropped to .198. The Angels had enough and released the star. It comes after a stellar career, with Pujols fifth in major league history with 667 career homers and 13th with 3253 hits. Reportedly, Pujols wants to play on, but with strikeouts at a record pace (more than 24% of all plate appearances in 2021 have ended in strikeouts with the leaguewide batting average at a measly .232), even the legend’s days are numbered.