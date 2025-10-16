



Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Boost as Mike Evans Returns to Practice

By: Bucs Report

TAMPA, FL — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shared encouraging news earlier this week regarding star wide receiver Mike Evans, and it appears the optimism was well-founded. Evans, who has been sidelined since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, is expected to return to the practice field Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the 5-1 Bucs as they gear up for their Week 7 Monday Night Football clash against the Detroit Lions.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans’ participation in Thursday’s session will be his first since sustaining the injury. The Buccaneers are holding their first weekly practice today, and all eyes will be on Evans’ performance and conditioning.

Impact on Buccaneers’ Offense

Evans’ return couldn’t come at a better time. With fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin ruled out and rookie Emeka Egbuka listed as questionable, the Bucs’ receiving corps is in need of reinforcements. If Evans is cleared to play, his presence will be a major asset for quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense as they face a formidable Detroit defense.

While it remains uncertain whether Evans will suit up for Monday night’s nationally televised game, his return to practice is a strong indicator of progress. The team will monitor his workload and recovery closely over the next few days.

