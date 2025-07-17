BY: KENNY VARNER



Mississippi State Bulldogs 2025 Season Preview



The Mississippi State Bulldogs are coming off a nightmare 2–10 season, including a winless 0–8 run in SEC play. However, with 11 returning starters and some help from the transfer portal, this team should show marked improvement. One of the biggest reasons for optimism is the return of quarterback Blake Shapen, who started the first four games last year before a season-ending injury. His presence will be a significant boost for an offense that desperately needs consistency.

Before his injury, Shapen provided stability at the quarterback position, completing 68.5% of his passes for 974 yards, eight touchdowns, and just one interception. His efficient play gave the Bulldogs a fighting chance early in the season. At running back, Davon Booth returns after a productive campaign in which he racked up 1,213 all-purpose yards—good for fourth in the SEC. Mississippi State also added depth to the backfield with South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell, who scored 13 touchdowns a season ago.



The offensive line, however, remains a major question mark. Jacoby Jackson and Albert Reese return, but their performance last season left room for improvement. Transfers Koby Keenum from Kentucky and Blake Steen from Virginia are expected to compete for starting roles. How quickly this unit gels will be a key determinant of the offense’s success.



At receiver, the Bulldogs dove deep into the transfer portal, hoping to strike gold with a group of largely unproven talents. New additions include Anthony Evans (Georgia), Markus Allen (Eastern Michigan), Ayden Williams (Ole Miss), and Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma). While none have breakout numbers to their name yet, the staff hopes one or more can emerge as consistent contributors.



Defensively, Mississippi State has nowhere to go but up. The Bulldogs’ defensive line was routinely gashed last season, with nine opponents scoring 30 or more points. Even rival Ole Miss put up 26 points with relative ease. The unit ranked dead last in the SEC and 125th nationally in total defense, allowing 456 yards per game. Perhaps most alarming: Mississippi State recorded just 10 sacks all season—second to last in the entire country—and the team’s leading interceptor managed just one pick.



The coaching staff hit the portal hard in an effort to turn things around. Red Hibbler, a transfer from NC State who missed the 2024 season but previously recorded 6.5 sacks, is expected to be a major contributor on the edge. Will Whitson (Coastal Carolina) leads a rotation-heavy interior line, while Tennessee transfer Jalen Mitchell looks to bolster a weak linebacking group. In the secondary, Isaac Smith returns as a reliable safety, and Alabama transfer Tony Mitchell should provide an immediate upgrade.



Looking at the schedule, things don’t get any easier. A Week 2 non-conference matchup against an Arizona State team with a nation-leading 17 returning starters will be an early test. The rest of the non-conference slate is manageable—assuming Blake Shapen returns to form. But in SEC play, it’s a brutal stretch. Mississippi State opens with Tennessee, followed by road games at Texas A&M and Florida, then a home tilt against Texas. None of those look like likely wins.



Realistically, for Mississippi State to improve its win total, Shapen and the offense will have to be good enough to win high-scoring shootouts. While this team should be more competitive than last year, don’t expect the Bulldogs to contend for a bowl game just yet.