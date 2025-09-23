By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

With just one week remaining in the 2025 Major League Baseball season, the playoffs picture is anything but settled. In the American League, the Astros, Mariners, Tigers, and Guardians are locked in a fierce battle for the AL West and Central division titles — and simultaneously vying for Wild Card spots.

Over in the National League, the Mets and Reds are tied for the final Wild Card berth, with the Diamondbacks trailing by just one game. Mets fans, who once dreamed of a deep run in the playoffs led by $700 million man Juan Soto, now face the possibility of watching October baseball from their couches.

Teams That Have Clinched

NL Central : Milwaukee Brewers

: Milwaukee Brewers NL East : Philadelphia Phillies

: Philadelphia Phillies NL West : Los Angeles Dodgers (defending World Series champions)

: Los Angeles Dodgers (defending World Series champions) NL Wild Cards : Cubs and Padres

: Cubs and Padres AL East : Toronto Blue Jays

: Toronto Blue Jays AL Wild Cards: Yankees and Red Sox

With six games left in the 162-game season, fans are glued to every pitch.

Final Week Schedule Highlights

American League

Tigers vs. Guardians : A pivotal three-game series begins tonight. Detroit leads the division by one game and closes the season at Boston.

: A pivotal three-game series begins tonight. Detroit leads the division by one game and closes the season at Boston. Guardians : 6-4 against Detroit this season; finish at home vs. Texas.

: 6-4 against Detroit this season; finish at home vs. Texas. Mariners : Host Rockies and Dodgers in back-to-back three-game sets.

: Host Rockies and Dodgers in back-to-back three-game sets. Astros: Road trip to West Sacramento (A’s) and Anaheim (Angels) — favorable matchups.

National League

Mets : Six-game road trip vs. Cubs and Marlins. Cubs may rest starters; Marlins aim to finish above .500.

: Six-game road trip vs. Cubs and Marlins. Cubs may rest starters; Marlins aim to finish above .500. Reds : Host Pirates (Paul Skenes starts Wednesday), then travel to Milwaukee.

: Host Pirates (Paul Skenes starts Wednesday), then travel to Milwaukee. Diamondbacks: Host Dodgers, then visit Padres — toughest remaining schedule.

If the Season Ended Today…

American League

Matchup ALDS Opponent Guardians (6) vs. Tigers (3) Winner vs. Mariners (2) Red Sox (5) vs. Yankees (4) Winner vs. Blue Jays (1)

National League

Matchup NLDS Opponent Reds (6) vs. Dodgers (3) Winner vs. Phillies (2) Padres (5) vs. Cubs (4) Winner vs. Brewers (1)

What Fans Want

From Opening Day in March to this final week in September, fans have ridden the highs and lows of a thrilling season. Now, they’re hoping their teams punch a ticket to October glory. For others, the offseason can’t come soon enough — a time to rebuild, retool, and dream again.